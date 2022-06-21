Kilian (0-2) allowed seven runs (five earned) on three hits across 2.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Pirates. He walked five and struck out three.

Kilian couldn't find the plate Monday, as he walked five of the 15 batters he faced and also uncorked a wild pitch. Through 11.1 innings so far this season, the 25-year-old now has 11 walks. Kilian is considered the Cubs' top pitching prospect, though it seems like he still needs some refinement before taking off at the MLB level. For now, he's slated to start again Saturday against the Cardinals, but he may return to Triple-A Iowa at some point.