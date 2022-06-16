Kilian (0-1) took the loss during Wednesday's 19-5 defeat at the hands of the Padres, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks in four innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Kilian settled down after permitting two runs in the first but couldn't close out the fourth, ultimately surrendering three runs after retiring the first two Padres to fall in line for the loss. The 25-year-old had trouble finding the zone with only 45 of his 86 pitches going for strikes and just three of the swinging variety. Through two starts, Kilian has surrendered eight runs across nine innings with six strikeouts while allowing 15 baserunners. He figures to stick with the team for at least one more start as Chicago has been dealing with injuries to the rotation.