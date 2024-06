Kilian (shoulder) threw a 32-pitch bullpen session Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

It would appear to be the first time he's thrown off a mound since he was diagnosed in early March with a teres major strain in his right shoulder. Kilian -- who is on the 60-day injured list -- figures to need a lengthy rehab assignment once he's deemed ready and isn't a given to be added to the big-league roster once he's off the IL.