The Cubs signed Thielbar to a one-year contract Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Thielbar will turn 38 in January and had a down 2024 season, posting a 5.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 53:24 K:BB over 47.1 innings. However, he boasted a 30.6 percent strikeout rate and seven percent walk rate from 2021 to 2023, so the left-handed reliever seems like a fine gamble on a one-year deal.