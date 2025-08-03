Palencia (1-2) allowed a run on two hits across an inning of work but managed to earn the win in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Orioles. He struck out one.

Staked to a 3-2 lead to begin the top of the ninth inning, Palencia allowed a run to blow his second save this season in 17 chances. However, he minimized the damage from there and managed to record his first win of the year when the Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the inning. Palencia has been lights-out for Chicago, compiling a 1.55 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 43 strikeouts across 40.2 innings, and he's emerged as the clear top closer for a Cubs team sitting 19 games above .500, giving him plenty of fantasy value in his role.