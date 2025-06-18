Palencia worked around a hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Brewers. He struck out one.

After Ryan Pressly picked up a save Thursday, Palencia has now recorded the last two saves for the Cubs, giving him seven for the year in eight chances. The latter has earned the right to close out games, as he's now sporting a 1.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 29 strikeouts across 27 innings this season. Pressly has reentered the mix for saves due to his strong play lately, but it appears that Palencia is still the top Chicago reliever to target for fantasy purposes.