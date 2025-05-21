Palencia tossed a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

After blowing a save and taking the loss Monday, Palencia pitched much better Wednesday, earning his first save of the season and just his second ever at the MLB level. The righty is seeing some time in the closer role with Porter Hodge (oblique) currently on the injured list and Ryan Pressly struggling. Palencia could strengthen his grip on the job if he pitches well while Hodge is on the shelf, and he's mostly done that in 2025, as he's now sitting with a 2.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 16 strikeouts across 16.2 innings.