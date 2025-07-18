Palencia picked up the save Friday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

Called upon to protect a three-run lead, Palencia continued his excellent run in the ninth Friday, working around a base hit to record his 13th consecutive save and improve to 13-for-14 in save opportunities this season. The 25-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.53 and has now tallied 39 strikeouts across 35.1 innings of work.