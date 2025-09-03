Palencia allowed two hits and no walks in scoreless ninth inning for the save Tuesday against Atlanta, striking out one.

Palencia has now yielded multiple hits in three of his last four outings, but he was able to hang on for his 22nd save of the season Tuesday. The right-hander has certainly been shaky of late, logging a 4.76 ERA and 1.85 WHIP over his last 11.1 innings since the start of August, though he remains Chicago's clear-cut closer. For the year, Palencia owns a 2.16 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while successfully converting all but two of his save opportunities across 50 innings.