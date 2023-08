Palencia (4-0) worked around two walks to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win in Thursday's 10-inning win over the Pirates.

Palencia got into some trouble in the ninth inning but managed to keep his record spotless. The rookie earned a win in his MLB debut back on July 4 and he's now compiled a 4.30 ERA across 14.2 innings. Despite grabbing a few wins in relief, Palencia doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal in his role in the middle of Chicago's bullpen.