Palencia tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Palencia got the last out of the bottom of the eighth inning, ending a three-run White Sox rally, and then breezed through the ninth for his 14th save of the year in 15 chances. The righty has been particularly good lately, as he's now rattled off 10 straight appearances without allowing any earned runs. That's allowed Palencia to lower his ERA to a sparkling 1.43, and he's cemented his status as the Cubs' closer, with the likes of Ryan Pressly, Caleb Thielbar, Drew Pomeranz and Ryan Brasier working in setup roles.