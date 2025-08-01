Palencia gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 15th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Orioles.

The right-hander needed only nine pitches (six strikes) to get the job done, but he came close to blowing the save, as a two-out double by Adley Rutschman was followed by a deep fly from Tyler O'Neill that backed Ian Happ up to the ivy at Wrigley Field for the final out. Palencia hasn't given up an earned run since June 21, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB in 11.2 innings over his last 12 appearances while converting eight save chances.