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Cubs' Daniel Palencia: Placed on IL with inflamed elbow

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cubs placed Palencia on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Palencia picked up the win Monday versus the Rockies, tossing a scoreless top of the ninth inning before the Cubs walked it off in the bottom of the frame. However, he's now on the IL for the second time this season after missing time earlier this year with a lat strain. The Cubs could lean on a committee approach at closer while Palencia is sidelined, with Caleb Thielbar, Phil Maton and Jacob Webb all in the mix.

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