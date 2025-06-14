Palencia worked around a hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Pirates. He struck out two.

A day after seeing Ryan Pressly earn a save while he worked the eighth inning for a hold, Palencia was back as the closer Saturday. Pressly, meanwhile, worked the seventh after starter Matthew Boyd logged six solid innings. Palencia now has six saves this season in seven chances, and he lowered his ERA to a sparkling 1.73. It appears that the closer situation may remain fluid in Chicago, with both Palencia and Pressly getting opportunities for the time being. That gives both players fantasy value, though it does limit their ceilings.