Palencia earned the save in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals, allowing one hit while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Palencia was summoned to protect a three-run lead and worked around a double and a hit batter by striking out the next three hitters to close things out. Through eight June appearances, the 26-year-old has converted all three of his save chances while allowing two earned runs and posting an 11:1 K:BB. He's 8-for-9 in save opportunities this season with a 1.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB across 29 innings.