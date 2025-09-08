The Cubs placed Palencia on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right shoulder strain, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Chicago closer will hit the shelf after he experienced tightness in his shoulder during his relief appearance against the Nationals on Sunday, when he was dealt the loss and his third blown save of the season after failing to retire any of the five batters he faced while giving up four hits -- including two home runs -- and one walk. The Cubs haven't yet offered up a timeline for Palencia's return, but as a pitcher who's heavily reliant on high velocity and now coming back from an arm injury, he seems likely to be sidelined beyond the minimum 15 days. Manager Craig Counsell hasn't provided word on his plans for the ninth inning while Palencia is on the shelf, but Brad Keller, Andrew Kittredge and Caleb Thielbar have been pitching effectively in high-leverage spots of late and could be the Chicago relievers most likely to factor into the mix for saves over the next few weeks.