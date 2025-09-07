Palencia was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals with tightness in the posterior of his right shoulder, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It was a disastrous day for Palencia, who was charged with the loss and a blown save while failing to retire any of the five batters he faced. However, the injury is a bigger concern for the Cubs in the closing stretch of the regular season. Palencia is headed for medical testing, so his status could be updated within the next day or two.