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Cubs' Daniel Palencia: Takes first loss Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Palencia (1-1) didn't record any outs and allowed a run on two hits and a walk to take the loss in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to the Rockies.

Working in a 2-2 game in the bottom of the ninth inning, Palencia walked the leadoff hitter, then allowed a pair of quick singles to take his first loss of the season. The flamethrowing righty is still searching for his first save since May 14 as the Cubs have struggled lately, but Palencia is pitching well overall with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts across 15.2 innings this year. He should remain locked in as Chicago's unquestioned closer despite the small hiccup.

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