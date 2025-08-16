Palencia (1-3) allowed a run in an inning of relief to take the loss Friday against the Pirates.

Palencia was tasked with preserving a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning, but he allowed a solo home run to Jack Suwinski that ultimately gave Pittsburgh the win. It was the young reliever's first loss since June 9 and just the third home run he's allowed all season. Palencia has been excellent with a 1.85 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 across 43.2 innings, and he should remain locked in as Chicago's closer despite the slight hiccup.