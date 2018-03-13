Cubs' Dario Alvarez: Heads to Triple-A
The Cubs optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez signed a major-league deal with the Cubs in early December and struggled through 6.1 innings during spring training, carrying a 8.53 ERA and 1.89 WHIP while striking out nine. The 29-year-old southpaw could make his way back to the majors for the Cubs this but is likely to begin in a low-leverage role once recalled from Triple-A.
