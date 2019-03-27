Dario Alvarez: Cut by Twins
Alvarez was released by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Alvarez failed to earn a minor-league spot after signing with the Twins in January. The 30-year-old owns a 5.06 ERA in 48 career major-league innings and will likely have to prove himself at Triple-A somewhere before getting another chance at the top level.
More News
-
Twins' Dario Alvarez: Lands with Twins on MiLB deal•
-
Mariners' Dario Alvarez: Outrighted from 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Dario Alvarez: Nabbed by Mariners•
-
Cubs' Dario Alvarez: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Dario Alvarez: Signs big-league deal with Cubs•
-
Rangers' Dario Alvarez: Designated for assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...