Alvarez was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez passed through waivers unclaimed and will remain within the Mariners' organization after being sent off the 40-man roster last week. The 29-year-old has appeared in five games for Tacoma thus far in 2018, posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over 6.1 innings of relief.