Alvarez was claimed off waivers by the Mariners and was subsequently assigned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The southpaw was sent to the minors by the Cubs after a rough start to spring training, but he'll now make a return to the AL West instead of going to Chicago's affiliate in Iowa. Alvarez did produce a 2.76 ERA in 20 appearances for the Rangers last season, but his FIP was well above that (4.67) thanks to some command struggles in the majors. Alvarez has some upside thanks to his past major-league experience, but he'll need to first claw his way out of the minors before attempting to climb the bullpen depth chart.