Cubs' David Robertson: Able to play catch
Robertson (undisclosed) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robertson has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Sunday. He remains without a clear return date, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.
