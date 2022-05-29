Robertson blew a save opportunity in the ninth, allowing a run on two hits while striking out one in a 5-4 extra-innings loss Sunday against the White Sox.

After striking out the first batter, Robertson allowed hits to the next two batters and threw a wild pitch to allow the tying run to score. It was his second blown save in his last three tries after converting his first five chances. The 14-year veteran started the season by tossing 11 scoreless innings but has allowed four runs over his last 6.1 innings. He still has a solid 2.08 ERA and 0.93 WHIP through 17.1 innings and should continue to receive the bulk of the save opportunities for the Cubs.