Robertson hit a batter and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Robertson blew the save Thursday versus the Pirates, but Cubs manager David Ross went right back to him Friday. Outside of plunking Brendan Donovan, Robertson was solid to earn his ninth save in 12 chances this season. The 37-year-old reliever has added a 1.95 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB across 27.2 innings, performing admirably as the Cubs' closer, though their poor 27-44 record hasn't afforded him a ton of save opportunities.