Robertson pitched a clean ninth inning to record the save in Wednesday's win over the Brewers. He struck out one.

Robertson blew the save Monday but looked much sharper in his first outing since then. The four blown saves in 16 chances are about the only negative for the veteran this year. Robertson now has a sparkling 1.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 45 strikeouts across 33.1 innings this season. A number of contending teams will likely call the Cubs and ask about the righty before the trade deadline next month.