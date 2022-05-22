Robertson was charged with a blown save after pitching 1.1 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out one in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Robertson was called on to replace Scott Effross in the top of the eighth inning with a runner on base and a 4-2 lead. He promptly gave up an RBI double to Jake McCarthy to bring it within one and then a game-tying single to Daulton Varsho before the inning's end. The 37-year-old returned for the ninth frame, giving up another hit and two walks before working his way out of the jam and producing a scoreless inning. The blown save was his first of the season -- he converted his first five opportunities before Saturday. Robertson now owns a 1.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 14.1 innings and remains the favorite for saves on the Cubs.