Robertson allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Robertson earned his third win of the season Saturday against Philadelphia, and he preserved the Cubs' one-run lead during Sunday's series finale to help the team earn its first sweep of the season. The right-hander has been a strong contributor this month, earning five saves while posting a 1.74 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 10.1 innings over nine appearances.