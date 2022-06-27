Robertson (2-0) pitched a perfect 1.1 innings of relief while striking out two to pick up the win in a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Robertson came into a tie game with a man on first and two out in the ninth. He got out of the inning and pitched a clean bottom of the tenth after Willson Contreras had put the Cubs up in the top half of the frame. The veteran reliever continues to have success in the closer role for a Cubs team that has struggled immensely with pitching in so far in 2022. Robertson boasts a .139 OBA on the year and has struck out an excellent 39 batters in 29 innings pitched.