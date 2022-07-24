Robertson (3-0) earned the win Saturday against the Phillies, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking none across one inning.

Robertson, Chicago's primary closer, was called in for the ninth inning during a tied game. He sent down Philadelphia's 4-5-6 hitters and was granted the win after the Cubs took the lead in the tenth. It was Robertson's third win of the year. He has 13 saves and five blown saves, but he continues to be the clear closer with Rowan Wick having four saves and no other Cubs relievers having more than one.