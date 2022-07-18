Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth inning, giving up only a hit while striking out none, to earn the save in a 3-2 win over the Mets on Sunday.

Robertson continues to perform well for the Cubs this season and the scoreless appearance lowered his ERA to 1.93. The 37-year-old veteran reliever now has 13 saves on the year. Unless his closer role with the Cubs is affected by a trade to another team before the deadline, his fantasy value should remain relatively consistent over the second half of the season.