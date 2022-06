Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to record the save in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

After blowing a save in his last outing Sunday, Robertson bounced back nicely with his seventh save in nine chances this season. The two blown saves have been about the only blemish for the veteran righty, who has a stellar 1.96 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24 strikeouts across 18.1 innings so far in 2022.