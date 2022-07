Robertson earned his 10th save of the year Friday against the Red Sox, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning.

Robertson was tasked with protecting a one-run lead and got the job done in straightforward fashion, needing just eight pitches to get a flyout and a pair of groundouts. The outing lowered his ERA to 1.80. Just how many more saves he'll record for the Cubs is unclear, as the 37-year-old is on an expiring contract and should be a trade target for several contenders.