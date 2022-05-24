Robertson pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts to record the save in Monday's win over the Reds.

After blowing his first save of the season in Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks, Robertson bounced back with another stellar effort. Outside of that blown save, the righty has allowed just one run in one of his 13 other appearances this year. Overall, the veteran has six saves to go with a sparkling 1.76 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 22 strikeouts across 15.1 innings. He remains the top relief option on the Cubs roster at this point.