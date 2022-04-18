site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' David Robertson: Records third save of season
Robertson earned the save Sunday against Colorado after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one.
Robertson has been excellent so far for Chicago and he's yet to give up a run through four appearances while going 3-for-3 in save chances. He's yet to give up a hit since Opening Day.
