Robertson allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

Robertson had to navigate baserunners for the first time in three appearances. Jarren Duran hit a double and stole third in the ninth inning and Xander Bogaerts drew a walk, but Robertson finished the save by getting Alex Verdugo to line out. In his last seven outings, Robertson has converted four of five save chances and picked up a win while allowing just one run. He's posted a 1.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB with 11 saves in 14 chances across 31.1 innings this year.