Robertson allowed two runs on three hits across an inning of relief in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants. He struck out one.

This was Robertson's first time allowing multiple earned runs in an outing since May 7, and it raised his season ERA from 1.83 to 2.23. That's still a very solid figure, and the 37-year-old remains a likely candidate to be traded before Tuesday's deadline, due to his steady performance and expiring contract. Robertson has been the closer for the Cubs with 14 saves this year, though a trade may shift him into a setup role in a more established bullpen, which would obviously lower his fantasy value.