site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-eric-hosmer-day-off-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Eric Hosmer: Day off Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 21, 2023
at
11:16 am ET
•
1 min read
Hosmer will take a seat Friday versus the Dodgers.
Hosmer will get a breather after he went 2-for-10 with a solo homer and four runs scored over the last three contests. Trey Mancini will draw the start at first base and bat seventh against Los Angeles.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/13/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read