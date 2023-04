Hosmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Hosmer started the past six games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale with lefty Julio Urias pitching for Los Angeles. He went 4-for-19 with two walks, three RBI and two runs during that six-game span. Trey Mancini will work at first base while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter.