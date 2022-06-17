Schwindel was removed from Friday's game against Atlanta in the top of the third inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Schwindel pulled up while running out a grounder in the bottom of the second inning Friday, and he was replaced defensively in the top of the third after visiting with a trainer. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, but P.J. Higgins and Jonathan Villar should see increased at-bats if Schwindel is forced to miss additional time.