Wesneski (2-3) allowed five runs on four hits across three innings to take the loss Sunday against the Giants. He walked one and struck out four.

The four strikeouts were the lone bright spot for Wesneski, as the young righty was hit hard, including allowing two home runs. He now has a 5.33 ERA this season and has allowed 13 long balls across 50.2 innings. With Justin Steele (forearm) likely to return June 17, Wesneski is probably done in the rotation for now. He could shift to a long-relief role or possibly return to Triple-A.