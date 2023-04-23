Wesneski (1-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings during a 9-4 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out one.

Wesneski allowed a leadoff single to Mookie Betts, a double to Freddie Freeman and walked Max Muncy to load the bases in the first, but he limited the damage by inducing a double play from J.D. Martinez. However, that wasn't the end of the trouble for the young right-hander, who served up a solo home run to James Outman in the second and an RBI single to Outman in the fourth. Wesneski came out for the fifth but was pulled after Mookie Betts reached on a fielding error by Patrick Wisdom with one out. Outside of a stellar start in Oakland, Wesneski has really struggled to begin the campaign after showing flashes last year. He'll look to find some rhythm in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the Cubs' upcoming three-game set with the Padres.