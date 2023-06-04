Cubs manager David Ross told reporters that the plan is for Wesneski to replace Justin Steele (forearm) in the rotation while Steele is on the 15-day injured list, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ross believes Steele will only miss two turns through the rotation. Wesneski opened the year as a starter for the Cubs, but the right-hander struggled to a 5.03 ERA before being demoted to Triple-A Iowa in the middle of May. Wesneski has shown the ability to miss bats, but he'll be a risky fantasy streamer while he's a member of the rotation, and it doesn't appear this will be a long-term appointment.