Wesneski allowed three runs on six hits across 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Reds. He walked two and struck out four.

Wesneski wasn't particularly sharp, as he allowed two solo home runs and needed 87 pitches to retire 14 batters, but the Cubs scored 10 runs over the last three innings to run away with a 12-5 victory. The righty had a strong spring to earn the fifth starter spot, and while he should have some degree of job security in the early going, he certainly could be bumped from the rotation at some point if the struggles persist. Wesneski is lined up to face the Mariners in his next scheduled start Monday.