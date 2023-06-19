Wesneski allowed one run across three innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Orioles. He gave up three hits and struck out two,

Wesneski covered the last three innings of the game in a long relief role and kept the Cubs around in an eventual 6-3 defeat. The righty has bookended two good appearances around two bad performances his last four games, giving him a 5.65 ERA across 14.1 innings in the span. That includes allowing five runs over three innings his last time out on June 11. For the season, Wesneski is sitting with a 5.20 ERA. He may be able to reenter the rotation at some point, though for now he figures to keep working as a long reliever, which limits his fantasy appeal.