Wesneski allowed just one unearned run with five strikeouts over five innings in a Cactus League start Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Wesneski continues to charge toward the final spot in the Cubs' season-opening starting rotation, now boasting a 2.12 ERA and 22:6 K:BB in 17 innings of Cactus League work. The 25-year-old right-hander looked great down the stretch with Chicago in 2022 and is shaping up as a pretty attractive late-round grab in fantasy drafts for 2023.