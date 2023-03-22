Wesneski is listed as the probable starter for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wesneski has pitched well over the spring with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts over his 12 innings of work. The right-hander is battling for one of the final spots in the Chicago rotation to open the year, and Javier Assad is also scheduled to pitch on Thursday. The results for Wesneski -- as well as Assad -- will go a long way in determining who will win the fifth starter job for the Cubs.