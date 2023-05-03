Wesneski allowed just one run on five hits across six innings but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals. He had two strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

Wesneski was sharp, but the Cubs mustered only one run of support, denying him a shot at his third win of the season. After allowing eight earned runs across six innings in his first two starts of the year, the youngster has allowed just six earned runs over 22.1 innings in his last four outings. Wesneski will look to keep it up in his next start, which is tentatively set for Sunday against the Marlins.