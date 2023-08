Wesneski allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over three innings in Friday's 8-0 loss to Atlanta.

Wesneski mopped up after starter Kyle Hendricks allowed seven runs over four innings. The Cubs became buyers at the deadline, leaving Wesneski on the outside looking in at a rotation spot, at least for the time being. He threw 50 pitches Friday, with the lone blemish being a homer allowed to Austin Riley in the seventh inning.